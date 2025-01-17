KU cancels admission for submitting forged marksheet

KARACHI - The University of Karachi cancelled the admission in the morning program after the verification from the Board of Intermediate Education Karachi, the in-charge of the KU Directorate of Admissions Professor Dr Saima Akhtar said on Thursday. She mentioned that Muhammad Fawaz Afridi son of Muhammad Adnan Afridi had submitted a forged marks sheet to get admission in the BS First Year of the Department of Public Administration. His admission form number was 4454294 and his mark sheet roll number was 414922.