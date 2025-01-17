Friday, January 17, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

KU cancels admission for submitting forged marksheet

Our Staff Reporter
January 17, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI  -  The University of Karachi cancelled the admission in the morning program after the verification from the Board of Intermediate Education Karachi, the in-charge of the KU Directorate of Admissions Professor Dr Saima Akhtar said on Thursday. She mentioned that Muhammad Fawaz Afridi son of Muhammad Adnan Afridi had submitted a forged marks sheet to get admission in the BS First Year of the Department of Public Administration. His admission form number was 4454294 and his mark sheet roll number was 414922.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-16/Lahore/epaper_img_1737009251.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025