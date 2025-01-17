Layyah Police hold seminar to enhance quality of investigations

Layyah - Police organised a seminar to improve the quality of investigations into rape cases here at the Police Lines on Thursday. District Police Officer (DPO) Layyah, Muhammad Ali Waseem, alongwith other expert instructors, led the seminar, providing comprehensive briefings to the training investigative officers from across the district. The event underscores the Punjab Police’s commitment to enhancing their officers’ expertise, particularly in handling sensitive and complex cases like those involving sexual offenses. DPO Muhammad Ali Waseem emphasised the importance of adhering to legal protocols and maintaining high standards in investigative procedures. The focus on ensuring thorough and effective investigations was crucial for the administration of justice and upholding the rule of law. The community’s positive reception of this initiative was a testament to its potential to strengthen law enforcement and foster greater public trust in the police force. Such training programmes were expected to have a lasting impact, leading to better handling of sensitive cases and ultimately contributing to a more just and equitable society.

Meeting reviews arrangements for first polio campaign

The district administration reviewed preparations for the first anti-polio campaign of the year. The nationwide anti-polio drive will commence on February 3 and continue till 7th. Addressing an administrative meeting held to review the arrangements, DC Dr Lubna Nazir emphasised the importance of the campaign, stating that 385,027 children under the age of five across the district would be administered the polio vaccine. 75 Union Council Medical Officers (UCMOs), 286 area incharges, 1,459 mobile teams, 68 fixed teams, and 26 transit teams will be deployed. Dr Nazir directed the administrative officers to closely monitor field teams and ensure smooth execution of the campaign. “Strict adherence to the micro-plan crucial for success,” Dr Nazir said, adding, “Special attention must be given to finger marking and door marking to ensure no child is missed.” She appealed to parents to cooperate with vaccination teams to protect their children from life-long disability. The meeting was attended by WHO representative Dr Qaiser, Chief Executive Officer District Health Authority Dr Faisal Waheed, Focal Person for EPI Dr Umar, officials from the health department, and representatives of other concerned departments.