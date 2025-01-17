Friday, January 17, 2025
LHC issues notice to police in Imran’s bail plea against May 9 riots cases
Our Staff Reporter
January 17, 2025
LAHORE  -  A Lahore High Court (LHC) division bench on Thursday issued notices on bail petitions filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder in connection with eight cases related to the May 9 riots.

The bench, headed by LHC Chief Justice Aalia Neelum, heard the petitions filed by the PTI founder. The counsel for the PTI founder argued that the anti-terrorism court had failed to properly assess the facts of the cases and had dismissed his client’s post-arrest bail petitions. He requested the court to grant bail to his client in these cases.

Subsequently, the court issued notices to the police and other respondents and sought their replies. The PTI founder had filed post-arrest bail petitions in eight cases, including the Jinnah House attack, the Askari Tower attack, and the torching of the Shadman Police Station. It is worth mentioning that an anti-terrorism court had dismissed the PTI founder’s bail petitions in these cases on November 27, 2024.

Our Staff Reporter

