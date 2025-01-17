Friday, January 17, 2025
LRCA takes bold step to strengthen club cricket

LRCA takes bold step to strengthen club cricket
Our Staff Reporter
January 17, 2025
LAHORE  -  President of the Lahore Region Cricket Association (LRCA), Khawaja Nadeem Ahmed, has taken decisive action to eradicate fake cricket clubs in a revolutionary move aimed at enhancing the quality and organization of club cricket. Khawaja Nadeem Ahmed has issued a directive to the Presidents of East, North, and West Zones under Article 4.1(a) of the Model Constitution for Regional Cricket Associations. The directive mandates the identification of cricket clubs that do not conduct net practice sessions. This measure will apply to all active, inactive, and associate-level clubs. The letter also instructs zone presidents to identify fake cricket clubs so that action can be taken against them in accordance with constitutional regulations. Kh Nadeem emphasized that this initiative aims to encourage legitimate clubs while discouraging fraudulent ones. Speaking on the matter, the LRCA chief revealed that verified reports indicate the presence of some so-called active clubs in the East Zone that exist only on paper but manage to secure votes through fabricated documents during scrutiny.He further stated that detailed reports and evidence regarding such fraudulent clubs will be forwarded to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for action under the governing constitution.

