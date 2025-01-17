Man killed during police encounter in Wah

RAWALPINDI - In an armed encounter with Wah police, a man was killed and two of his accomplices managed to escape on the wee hours of Thursday.

Saddar Wah Cantt police registered the case saying a police party was present in Faisal Iqbal Town during a search operation around 4:30am when they signalled two motorbikes carrying three riders to stop. The bikers, however, started firing at the police. The law enforcers retaliated to the attackers.

The FIR further noted that the three armed persons managed to escape from the scene. However, the police team continued searching for them in the area. The police party found a dead man with his motorcycle lying near Riaz-ul-Jannah mosque. The deceased man was later identified as Bilal alias Mashal resident of Lub Thathuaal area in Faisal Iqbal Town. The police also recovered a pistol and live bullets from the deceased.

Wah police have claimed that Bilal was shot dead by his fleeing accomplices. The investigators said the deceased man was wanted to police in different criminal cases.