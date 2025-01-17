Mayor conducts inspection of various disposal sites in city

LARKANA - Mayor Larkana, Advocate Anwar Ali Luhur, conducted a thorough inspection of various disposal sites across the city on Thursday. During his visit, he instructed municipal employees to identify and clear blockage points immediately, while also ensuring staff attendance and availability of necessary equipment at all disposal sites. The mayor reviewed sewage problems, which were brought to his attention through citizen complaints. He found that while disposal points were cleared, bigger drains still required blockage removal. Additionally, Mayor Larkana inspected the construction progress of newly built restaurants, supported by the Municipal Corporation project. Municipal Corporation Council Member Sher Muhammad Laghari, Municipal Commissioner Dr Javed Anwar Abbasi, Minister Ali Tunio, and other municipal officers accompanied the mayor during his visit.