Mental Health behind the Wheel

Road accidents in Sindh are alarmingly common and increasing with each passing day, serving as grim reminders of how a fleeting moment of negligence can irreversibly impact countless lives. Behind the wheel, drivers bear not only the responsibility for their own safety but also for the well-being of those around them. A lack of awareness and preparedness often leads to catastrophic consequences.

In Umerkot district, certain accident-prone locations—such as Jagir Morr, Bacha Bund, areas near Soofi Faqir, and parts of Samaro—are well-known. Yet, our collective ignorance allows accidents to recur in these very spots. Umerkot alone witnesses hundreds of accidents each month, underscoring the urgent need to acknowledge and address this crisis.

A recent tragic incident in Umerkot, which claimed the lives of four family members, stemmed from an ill-considered overtaking manoeuvre. This heart-wrenching event exemplifies the need to learn from such tragedies and rethink road safety measures, placing a greater emphasis on driver accountability.

One often-overlooked factor contributing to road accidents is the mental health of drivers. While speeding, reckless driving, and mechanical failures are widely recognised causes, the psychological state of drivers—stress, anxiety, fatigue, or overconfidence—remains a silent yet significant contributor to poor decision-making on the road. In the recent Umerkot incident, a stressed and distracted driver misjudged an overtake, leading to a devastating collision. This tragedy is not an isolated case but rather a reflection of systemic neglect of mental well-being in traffic safety policies.

In areas like Thar, especially on the Umerkot-Kheinsar road, “Juggaari jeeps” are heavily used for transportation, often carrying excessive loads of passengers and goods. These overloaded vehicles frequently cause accidents. Despite the prevalence of such incidents, many go unreported due to the absence of proper record-keeping and accountability in the district.

Globally, there are tested models that could inform safer practices. In the UK, for example, the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA) requires drivers to disclose mental health conditions when applying for or renewing licenses. This ensures that individuals with conditions like severe depression or chronic anxiety undergo medical evaluations to assess their fitness to drive. Adopting similar practices at the district level could significantly reduce accidents.

In Sindh, drivers often work long hours under immense pressure. Extended shifts, financial burdens, and personal stress compromise their focus and reaction times, leading to accidents. Overconfidence is another major issue. Drivers with a misplaced sense of self-assurance frequently undertake dangerous manoeuvres, unaware that underlying stress or distractions may be clouding their judgment.

Alcohol consumption among drivers remains a pressing concern, as substance-induced impairment severely diminishes reaction times and decision-making abilities. Additionally, many vehicle owners and fleet operators in Sindh fail to consider drivers’ mental state when handing over vehicles, exacerbating the risks.

To minimise road accidents and their devastating consequences, we must adopt innovative strategies that prioritise mental health and driver accountability. Mental health evaluations should be an integral part of the licensing process. Psychologists and psychiatrists could help identify individuals at risk, and regular mental health check-ups should be mandated during license renewals to ensure fitness to drive.

Technology can also play a crucial role. Advanced telematics systems capable of monitoring driver behaviour in real-time can detect signs of fatigue, stress, or erratic driving, prompting timely interventions. Authorities such as district SSPs should register drivers, conduct regular inspections, and organise safety training in collaboration with mental health professionals and technical trainers. These sessions should educate drivers on recognising fatigue and emotional distress, equipping them with tools to manage road-related pressures.

Private vehicle owners and transportation companies must take greater responsibility for ensuring drivers’ mental fitness. Regular wellness programmes and adequate rest periods are essential to prevent burnout. Public awareness campaigns are equally vital to change societal attitudes toward mental health and driving safety. Such campaigns can encourage individuals to seek help and avoid driving when unfit.

Local authorities, including district police and transport departments, should develop frameworks to assess professional drivers’ mental health regularly. Simple tools like questionnaires or wearable sensors could help detect early signs of depression, anxiety, and fatigue.

Finally, we must learn from past accidents. Repeated incidents at the same locations highlight the need for improved road signage and safety measures. Youth can play a pivotal role in sensitising communities about the importance of mental health and road safety.

Shewa Ram Suthar

The writer is based in Umerkot. He has more than 14 years of experience in the development sector. He can be reached at shewaram@live.com