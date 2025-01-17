Friday, January 17, 2025
MoRA begins mandatory Hajj training for pilgrims under government scheme

Web Desk
3:44 PM | January 17, 2025
National

The Ministry of Religious Affairs (MoRA) has commenced mandatory Hajj training sessions for pilgrims registered under the government scheme.

In a statement on Friday, a spokesperson for MoRA announced that training will be conducted at 147 locations across the country. The first session is scheduled to take place in Peshawar tomorrow.

To streamline attendance, the ministry will use QR codes via the Pak Hajj mobile app. The spokesperson also highlighted that overseas Pakistanis will receive their training at respective Haji Camps before embarking on their Hajj journey.

The first phase of the mandatory Hajj training is expected to conclude by the 27th of next month, ensuring that all participants are well-prepared for the pilgrimage.

