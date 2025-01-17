Mushaal Mullick’s mother laid to rest

ISLAMABAD - Funeral prayer for Rehana Hussein Mullick, the mother of Mushaal Hussein Mullick and Sabin Mullick, and the mother-in-law of Hurriyat leader Muhammad Yasin Malik, was offered here on Thursday and later she was laid to rest at the H-11 Graveyard. The prayer was led by Convener Ghulam Mustafa Saifi. Those who attended the funeral prayer included Senator Dr Mushahid Hussain Syed, prominent businessman Zafar Bakhtarwi, Hurriyat leader Parvez Shah, Rafiq Dar, Saleem Haroon, Altaf Butt, Sheikh Mateen, former provincial minister Dr Jamal Nasir, social leader Chaudhary Shafiq, former president of the Rawalpindi Islamabad Union of Journalists Abid Abbasi, Bilal Dar, Mazhar Barlaas, eminent lawyer Rizwan Abbasi, Dr Awais Malik, Gufraan Sheraaz Malik, and many others.