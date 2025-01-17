Natural justice requires no one should be punished without being heard: SC judge

ISLAMABAD - The Constitutional Bench of the Supreme Court of Pakistan on Thursday sought detailed records of military trials of civilians, questioning the evidentiary procedures followed in convictions.

A seven-member constitutional bench led by Justice Aminuddin Khan conducted hearing of the appeals against the trials of civilians under the Army Act. During the hearing, Justice Hassan Rizvi remarked that the court aims to review how evidence was evaluated in these cases. He noted that natural justice requires no one to be punished without being heard.

Khawaja Haris, representing Ministry of Defence, arguing in favour of military trials for civilians asserted that if the relevant sections of the law are deemed correct, the petitions against such trials would be inadmissible. Haris maintained that the established procedure for military trials was followed meticulously.

However, Justice Hassan Azhar Rizvi raised concerns about the transparency of the military trials, particularly questioning whether the accused were afforded the opportunity to present witnesses and whether the standard of evidence in the trials was in accordance with legal requirements.

The court had previously asked the records of military trials but had been refused access. Rizvi emphasised that the court was not seeking a review of the trial’s merits but instead wanted to ensure that due process and fair trial rights were upheld. Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar highlighted the importance of fair trials, questioning whether military courts met these standards. Justice Jamal Mandokhail raised concerns about whether amendments to the Army Act appropriately addressed criminal activities involving civilians.

The court asked data on all civilian cases tried under military law, excluding those linked to Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav. Khawaja Haris agreed to provide the court with the record of one military trial case for review. Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar echoed concerns about the fairness of military trials, stressing that while the court cannot review the merits of the trial, it must ensure that the procedure followed complies with the standards of a fair trial as enshrined in the Constitution. Justice Hassan Azhar Rizvi reinforced the point, asserting that the court was only interested in reviewing the process of evidence presentation and the opportunity for the accused to present a defense, in line with the principles of natural justice.

Khawaja Haris argued that petitions challenging the military trials were inadmissible under the existing laws, citing Articles 8(3) and 8(5) of the Constitution, which he claimed rendered the petitions invalid. He asserted that no further review of the trial records was necessary as the military courts had followed the law in their procedures. Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, however, stated that even in the absence of Article 10A, which guarantees the right to a fair trial, the procedures in military trials must still align with legal norms.

Justice Jamal Mandokhel raised concerns about whether the military trial laws could be amended, while Justice Musarrat Hilali asked for clarification on why the need for Article 10A had arisen in the first place.

Justice Jamal Mandokhel questioned whether the Army Act, originally intended to regulate the discipline of armed forces personnel, was being misapplied to civilians. He pointed out that had separate legislation existed for criminal offenses, the issue of military trials for civilians might not have arisen.

Khawaja Haris defended the Army Act, asserting that its purpose was to ensure that military operations were not hindered, and that the application of the law to civilians was an ongoing process of legal reform. However, Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan raised concerns about the inclusion of civilians under the law, noting that the 1967 amendment, which introduced the term “any person,” had expanded the scope of military courts to include civilians, including retired officers.

The court also discussed the implications of this amendment, with Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan highlighting that if the amended section of the law were found to be invalid, it could invalidate all military trials of retired officers, including the ongoing case of FB Ali. He suggested that a constitutional amendment may have been necessary to facilitate the trial of civilians in military courts. Later, the bench deferred hearing of the case till Friday (today).