North Nazimabad’s Crumbling Streets

Once a sought-after residential area, North Nazimabad is now in a state of severe decline due to deteriorating infrastructure.

Over the past two years, broken roads and deep potholes have turned every street into a hazard. The recent installation of Sui gas pipelines has worsened the situation, leaving behind uneven terrain.

For motorists, navigating these streets is a nightmare, while senior citizens and pedestrians face serious risks of injury. Ambulances struggle to respond to emergencies due to the poor road conditions. Beyond the inconvenience, the neglected roads have increased pollution, further diminishing the area’s quality of life.

Despite repeated pleas to the local government, no action has been taken. North Nazimabad’s residents deserve better. The government must prioritise infrastructure repair, starting with road rehabilitation, to restore the neighbourhood’s former status and improve living conditions.

RAUF AHMAD,

Karachi.