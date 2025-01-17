Opposition leaders call for unity to uphold constitution, challenge unfair verdicts

Opposition leaders emphasized on Friday the need for all political parties to collaborate in ensuring constitutional supremacy.

During a press conference in the capital, Asad Qaiser, accompanied by Mahmood Khan Achakzai and Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, stressed the importance of developing a joint mechanism that considers the perspectives of all political parties.

Qaiser criticized the recent verdict in the £190 million case, calling it unjust. He pointed out that government ministers had held press conferences prior to the decision, raising doubts about the fairness of the system.

He urged the opposition to unite against acts of injustice and confirmed plans to use all legal avenues to challenge the verdict.

Former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi warned that political chaos would persist if the country failed to adhere to the constitution.