Overcoming Digital Barriers

Pakistan faces significant digital challenges in an era where Information Technology is transforming societies worldwide. While other nations enjoy unprecedented access to technology, Pakistan grapples with a lack of basic digital facilities. Bans on platforms like X (formerly Twitter) and Telegram, alongside the absence of PayPal, hinder not only access to information but also participation in the global digital economy.

Frequent bans on websites and services have been justified on moral grounds, but these restrictions limit access to global knowledge and opportunities. Blocking platforms like Twitter, often used for open dialogue and debate, stifles expression and isolates Pakistanis from global conversations.

The unavailability of tools like PayPal further exacerbates the situation, depriving freelancers and entrepreneurs of essential financial services. Coupled with a subpar internet infrastructure, these barriers leave Pakistan’s youth at a severe disadvantage in the global economy.

Instead of imposing restrictions, the government should focus on enhancing internet infrastructure, lifting bans on essential platforms, and encouraging digital entrepreneurship. Policies that promote online job creation and foster innovation are vital for empowering the next generation.

Additionally, approving services like Starlink could significantly improve internet access across the country, enabling Pakistan to bridge the digital divide. The youth, eager to contribute to the global digital economy, need access to the tools and platforms that will allow them to thrive.

It is imperative that the government reconsiders its approach to technology regulation and embraces policies that empower citizens to succeed in the digital age.

SAJID ALI BANGASH,

Hangu.