Friday, January 17, 2025
Pak Navy hands over CTF 150 command to NZ Navy

Staff Reporter
January 17, 2025
ISLAMABAD  -  Pakistan Navy has successfully relinquished command of the Combined Task Force (CTF) 150 in Bahrain on Thursday.  Commodore Asim Sohail Malik of Pakistan Navy formally handed over the command to Commodore Rodger Ward of Royal New Zealand Navy in the presence of Vice Admiral George Wikoff, Commander of Combined Maritime Forces (CMF), during a change of command ceremony held at the Naval Support Activity, Bahrain. During Pakistan Navy’s tenure from July 2024 to January 2025, CTF 150 conducted numerous maritime security operations.  In addition to its active participation in CTF 150, ships of Pakistan Navy and Pakistan Maritime Security Agency independently interdicted three narcotics-laden dhows. Collectively, Pakistan Navy and CMF intercepted approximately 10 tonnes of narcotics, with a street value exceeding 50 million US dollars over the last six months. Under Pakistan Navy’s leadership, CTF 150 also actively fostered regional collaboration, securing the participation of ships from Kenya Navy and Royal Navy of Oman in CTF 150 operations.

Punjab’s new property tax system not addl burden on taxpayers, claims official

