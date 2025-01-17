Pakistan’s first-ever Climate and Health Adaptation Plan launched

Peshawar - In a significant step towards tackling climate-related health challenges, Advisor to the Chief Minister on Health, Ihtisham Ali, launched Pakistan’s first-ever Climate and Health Adaptation Plan under the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Department. The ceremony, held in Peshawar, highlighted the growing concern about the health impacts of climate change, including the spread of diseases like dengue and malaria to areas previously unaffected.

Addressing the ceremony, Advisor Ihtisham Ali stressed that the plan aims to mitigate climate-induced health issues by ensuring policy implementation and establishing a Climate Change Cell within the Health Department. He also emphasized that research conducted in KP laid the foundation for the plan, which provides a roadmap for combating health risks related to climate change.

The plan estimates that the economic burden of health challenges in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa due to climate change could exceed Rs 5,541 billion by 2030. However, the cost of implementing the proposed plan is only Rs 315 billion, a fraction of the potential cost, highlighting the plan’s cost-effectiveness.

Key attendees included Additional DG Health Dr Shahid Younus, Chief of HSRU Dr Khalil Iftikhar, and Ms. Maria Wyerd, Head of Health and Education at the British High Commission. Dr. Younus warned of increasing climate shocks and emphasized the need for financial investments to strengthen resilience.

The plan outlines short-, medium-, and long-term measures, including the creation of a Climate Health Unit, enhancing health information systems, and setting up early warning systems to monitor weather-related health impacts. The initiative is backed by the Evidence for Health program, funded by the UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Office (FCDO), which provides technical assistance to improve health systems in KP and other regions.