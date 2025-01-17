Friday, January 17, 2025
Pakistan should be soul of every student: Punjab CM

Maryam says scope of Honhaar Scholarship Scheme to be expanded from 30,000 to 50,000 students next year

Our Staff Reporter
January 17, 2025
FAISALABAD  -  Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Maryam Nawaz on Thursday said that Pakistan should be the soul of every student and they must take legitimate interest in it to put it on road to progress and prosperity.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of “Honhaar Scholarship Scheme” in Government College University Faisalabad (GCUF) here, she said the Punjab government was committed to facilitate the talented and deserving students for their higher education as they were precious national asset and bright future of the country.

She said that Honhaar scholarships would be distributed purely on merit to help the deserving students in materialising their dream of higher education.

She expressed gratitude for the love and support from the youth and encouraged them to avail the opportunities for their brighter future.

She said that Honhaar Scholarship Scheme was launched for 30,000 students. “However, its scope would be expanded to facilitate 50,000 students next year in addition to extending its benefits to second-year and third-year students,” she added.

She highlighted the importance of Information Technology and Artificial Intelligence and said that laptops would be distributed soon among the students who would score 65 percent or above marks. This step would help in equipping them with modern tools to thrive in a competitive world and first shipment of laptops had arrived, she added. She also highlighted the importance of quality education and said that the children from underprivileged backgrounds should have the same opportunities to study at prestigious institutions like LUMS and NUST as the students from rich families were enjoying.

She said that the state must act as a “mother” and all available resources would be utilised for the youth to remove barriers from their education.

She also underlined other programmes for youth empowerment and said that recently a scheme was launched to offer interest-free loans up to Rs30 million and free land for the business startups.

She advised the students to concentrate on their study and pay respect to their parents as it was the key of progress and prosperity.

Earlier, she also distributed scholarship cheques among the students. As many as 4,690 students would get scholarships worth Rs201.2 million under this scheme in Faisalabad division.

PML-N central leaders including Senator Talal Chaudhry, former state minister Chaudhry Abid Sher Ali, Provincial Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat and others were also present on the occasion.

