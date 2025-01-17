Friday, January 17, 2025
Pakistan welcomes ceasefire deal in Gaza

STAFF REPORT
January 17, 2025
ISLAMABAD  -  Pakistan yesterday welcomed the Gaza ceasefire reached on January 15, 2025 and called for its immediate and full implementation. Foreign Office spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan said Pakistan hopes that the truce would lead to permanent ceasefire and help in scaling up humanitarian assistance.  “Indiscriminate use of force by Israeli occupation forces has caused unprecedented loss of lives and property and displacement of hundreds of thousands of innocent civilian Palestinians. Israel’s expansionist designs have destabilised the entire region,” he said in a statement.

The spokesperson added: “Pakistan reiterates its support for a just, comprehensive, and durable solution to the Palestinian issue, leading to the establishment of a sovereign State of Palestine based on pre-June 1967 borders, with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital.”

