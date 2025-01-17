The Battle of Carrhae, fought in 53 BCE, was a pivotal clash between the Roman Republic, led by Marcus Licinius Crassus, and the Parthian Empire. It took place near the town of Carrhae, in modern-day Turkey. The Parthians employed cunning tactics, including a skilled cavalry and the use of arrow barrages, to defeat the Romans. Crassus suffered heavy casualties, and the battle marked a humiliating defeat for Rome. This event had far-reaching consequences, contributing to the decline of the Roman Republic and highlighting the military prowess of the Parthians in their resistance to Roman expansion in the East.