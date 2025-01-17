Friday, January 17, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Past in Perspective

“The object of war is not to die for your country but to make the other man die for his.” –George S. Patton

Past in Perspective
January 17, 2025
Newspaper, Opinions, Past in Perspective

The Battle of Carrhae, fought in 53 BCE, was a pivotal clash between the Roman Republic, led by Marcus Licinius Crassus, and the Parthian Empire. It took place near the town of Carrhae, in modern-day Turkey. The Parthians employed cunning tactics, including a skilled cavalry and the use of arrow barrages, to defeat the Romans. Crassus suffered heavy casualties, and the battle marked a humiliating defeat for Rome. This event had far-reaching consequences, contributing to the decline of the Roman Republic and highlighting the military prowess of the Parthians in their resistance to Roman expansion in the East.

Tags:

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-16/Lahore/epaper_img_1737009251.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025