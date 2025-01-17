PHP conducts promotion exam for constables

MULTAN - The Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) Police, Multan Region, conducted the List-A promotion exam for constables at degree college Shah Rukn-e-Alam. The exam was held in a transparent manner, ensuring fair opportunities for all eligible candidates. Superintendent Patrolling Police, Multan Region, SP Saleem Khan Niazi, emphasised that only deserving constables meeting the required standard will be promoted. Out of the 93 vacancies available, 70 were designated for constables and 23 for drivers. A total of 49 candidates appeared for the exam. While no driver qualified for List-A, 4 female constables and 18 male constables successfully passed the promotion process. SP Saleem Khan Niazi highlighted that constables demonstrating exceptional drill skills and professional expertise were shortlisted for List-A. He reiterated that the written exam, followed by interviews and a parade test, ensured a rigorous selection process. Only eligible and deserving candidates meeting the criteria were promoted, with a strong focus on fairness and transparency.

Criminal arrested in encounter

Qadir Pur Raan police arrested an alleged criminal in injured condition during an encounter held in suburban area of Multan late Wednesday night. A police spokesperson said on Thursday that the team had set up a picket at Lal Esan Morr where they spotted three persons riding a motorcycle. The suspects took u-turn upon seeing police. The team chased them following which the suspects left motorcycle and ran into nearby orchards from where they opened fire. The police retaliated and during the exchange of gunshots, one of a suspect was arrested in injured condition. He was identified as Mansab Ali alias Sadri. The accused was involved in dozens of dacoity, theft, robbery, house robbery and motorcycle lifting cases and wanted by Multan and Khanewal police. The remaining two accused managed to escape and police cordoned off the area.

Murder suspect held after 14 years

The police have arrested a murder suspect who had been on the run for nearly 14 years. According to official sources, Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Asad Javed of the Ghaziabad Patrolling Police apprehended Saqlain Naqvi, who was wanted in connection with a murder case, filed at the Muzang police station in Lahore. The accused had killed a head clerk of the Punjab Highway Department over a personal dispute.

The suspect had been evading arrest since the crime was committed. After his arrest, he was handed over to the Fatehpur police station for further processing.