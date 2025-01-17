PM Shehbaz directs to set up world-class cargo scanning system

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed to establish a world-class cargo scanning system in Karachi and other major trading centers of the country.

Chairing a review meeting regarding transit cargo and tracking system in Islamabad today (Friday), he instructed to ensure the implementation of a system equipped with modern technology and abolish the obsolete system of tracking, tracing and scanning.

He also directed to ensure the third-party validation of the quality of cargo tracking service providers.

Shehbaz Sharif said there has been a significant decrease in the smuggling due to improvement in the tracking system.

The Prime Minister said, due to curtailing smuggling, the sugar worth 211 million dollars was exported to Afghanistan this year.

He said Pakistan will become a hub of transit trade for other regional countries due to its integrated communication system and better tracking of cargo.