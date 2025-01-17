Poet, broadcaster Qureshi remembered

BAHAWALPUR - A ceremony was held here on Thursday to remember renowned poet and broadcaster, Munawwar Qureshi, and pay tribute to his literary services. Renowned poet and civil society leader, Raja Shafqat said that Munawwar Qureshi earned a good name and fame in the field of literature and poetry. “Qureshi will be remembered for long time due to his literacy services as a poet and a broadcaster,” he said. The ceremony was also attended by local poets and writers. Sohail Faiz said that Qureshi presented a unique school of though through his literary presentations and poetry. “Qureshi had left several pupils and followers in the field of poetry,” he said, adding that he also presented good programs on Radio.

Khalid Saeed said that Qureshi presented heart touching poetry that made a large number of people fan of him. He demanded the authorities of the educational institutions to initiate research on the literary work of Qureshi.