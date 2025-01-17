Protecting Peace

Just as anticipated, the situation in Kuurram is far from resolved despite the signing of a peace agreement. Recently, a convoy carrying food and medical supplies to Parachinar was ambushed near Eber. The attack resulted in the martyrdom of one soldier and injuries to four others.

This incident was not isolated. Clashes have erupted in other parts of the area, with miscreants aiming to ambush convoys and provoke conflict between the military and the local population. It is becoming increasingly evident that the clashes in Parachinar are not solely the result of a land dispute between two factions.

Parachinar has also become a focal point for militants from neighbouring Afghanistan and sectarian groups operating within Pakistan. These elements are exploiting the region’s divisions to foster rebellion and chaos. Pakistan must intensify its efforts to dismantle these terror networks on both sides of the border. Ensuring the security of supply convoys requires doubling military support for each mission and conducting regular surveys and combing operations to deny militants access to the surrounding areas.

If such measures are not implemented, Parachinar will remain accessible only through heavily guarded military convoys. Any withdrawal of government oversight risks a resurgence of attacks, reigniting the tribal conflicts that have long plagued the region.

It is imperative that Pakistan builds on the momentum of the peace agreement by proactively clearing the area of militants seeking to exploit the situation. Only through sustained action can stability be restored to Parachinar and the surrounding region.