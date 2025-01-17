PSX stays bearish, loses 658 points

ISLAMABAD - The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued with bearish trend on Thursday, losing 658.96 points, a negative change of 0.58 percent, closing at 113,836.74 points as compared to 114,495.71 points on the last trading day. A total of 469,440,511 shares were traded during the day as compared to 659,431,269 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs24.981 billion against Rs39.640 billion on the last trading day. As many as 464 companies transacted their shares in the stock market. 137 of them recorded gains and 268 sustained losses, whereas the shares prices of 59 companies remained unchanged. The three top trading companies were WorldCall Telecom with 103,704,415 shares at Rs1.86 per share, Cnergyico PK with 37,108,232 shares at Rs6.88 per share and Dewan Motors with 19,331,666 shares at Rs45.74 per share. Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs135.00 per share, closing at Rs21,600.00, whereas runner-up was Supernet Technologies Limited with Rs37.00 rise in its share price to close at Rs996.26. Hoechst Pakistan Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs116.75 per share price, closing at Rs2,733.38, whereas the runner-up was Bata Pakistan Limited with Rs37.82 rise in its per share price to Rs1,931.61.