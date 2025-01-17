PTI gets a window of opportunity!

ISLAMABAD - In a major breakthrough, PTI Chairman Gohar Ali Khan and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur had a meeting with Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Asim Munir in an apparent sign of melting the ice between the two sides.

Often described as a situation impossible to imagine even in the recent weeks and months, the establishment and the Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) seem to have decided to sit together, listen to each other, and understand each other’s point of view and move forward for ‘bringing political stability’ in the country.

“Direct talks with the establishment are welcome…There is a positive development from the other side,” Gohar told reporters outside Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail on Thursday. The talks took place in Peshawar during the army chief’s recent visit there, he added.

Since his ouster from government in April 2022, incarcerated former prime minister Imran Khan had been pressing that he would only talk with the military establishment “who holds actual power in the country.” His urge for talks always got a cold response from the other side. The reply from the military side was that political parties themselves should sit and talk to one another.

After stepping out of power, the PTI had been grappling with multiple challenges as it had to face the strong arm of the state. The party leadership was booked into several criminal, terrorism and corruption cases. The party founder Imran Khan himself was implicated in dozens of cases including the infamous Toshakhana Case.

The PTI’s political strategy to quit from the national and provincial assemblies prematurely only to pave way for early elections did not work well as the powers-that-be stood on the opposite side. After violent incidents of May 9, 2023, the party collapsed like a house of cards with most of its leadership either quit or faced arrests. The army leadership took these violent attacks on military installations as tantamount to crossing the red line.

The PTI managed to win the February 8 elections with a majority but failed to form governments in the center and the largely populated Punjab province.

After giving several calls of protests and long marches, the PTI made a “final call” of a long march to Islamabad for November 24, demanding release of political prisoners and getting back “stolen mandate.” In a major political setback, the party had to retreat from the D-Chowk of the capital city on the night of November 26.

Following this, the PTI opened talks with the ruling political parties with two major demands – the formation of judicial commissions to investigate violent incidents of May 9 and November 26, and release of political prisoners. For many political analysts, these talks were a non-starter in the absence of an important power player.

The revival of backdoor talks with the establishment has opened a window of opportunity for the PTI. The news of the party leadership’s meeting with the army chief would not have gone down well in the circles of its archrival – the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N). However, the development can create some space for the party of Imran Khan to stage a comeback.

It will only remain up to the PTI, how it reacts to rise from its downfall and reclaim its position.