PTI lawmakers disrupt NA proceedings for fourth consecutive day

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) MNAs for the fourth consecutive day on Thursday created rumpus in the proceedings of the National Assembly, ignoring the repeated instructions by the chair.

The PTI lawmakers holding placards inscribed with anti-government slogans and demands for the formation of a judicial commission entered the house. A PTI MNA, during the question-hour, asked the chair to give him floor on a point of order.

The Deputy Speaker Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah, following the set pattern, asked the member that the floor on point of orders will be given after completing the agenda items. On it, the lawmakers from PTI started raising slogans and created rumpus during the proceedings of the house. They also did not hesitate to tear copies of the agenda and kept demanding the chair to give the floor. The lawmakers from treasury benches and the chair kept asking them to leave the protest and take part in the proceedings of the house.

Earlier, the members from treasury benches informed that work on various stages of Diamer Bhasha Dam is progressing at full speed. Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar informed the House that efforts will be made to complete the project on schedule. He said the dam will be one of the largest water reservoirs and will play a crucial role in preventing flood-related devastation.