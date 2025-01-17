PTI leadership, COAS discuss security matters in Peshawar

Talks between Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir revolved around national security issues, security sources clarified on Friday, dismissing claims that political matters were discussed during the meeting.

PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, accompanied by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, confirmed their meeting with the army chief in Peshawar. "We presented all PTI matters and demands during the meeting with the army chief. Negotiations with the establishment are a welcome step, and I’ve always maintained that things should improve," Barrister Gohar said in a statement.

However, security sources emphasized that the meeting focused solely on the prevailing security situation. Any attempts to discuss political matters were reportedly dismissed, with the response that political issues are the domain of politicians, not the military.

Sources also highlighted that the discussions were misrepresented and politicized, underscoring that the meeting's intent was purely related to security concerns.

The clarification comes amid heightened scrutiny of interactions between political leaders and military officials, emphasizing the importance of maintaining a clear boundary between political and security domains.