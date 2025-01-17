PTI meeting with Army Chief causes ripples

PTI presents charter of demands including CJP-led commission to probe May 9, Nov 26 incidents. Ahsan Iqbal says when meets someone he informs PM. Conversation with Gohar, and Gandapur took place in context of counterterrorism issues in KP, reports PTV citing sources. Rana Sana says PM has constituted committee to respond to PTI’s demands. PTI’s charter of demands a charge sheet against govt: Siddiqui.

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PIT) Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan on Thursday claimed that he and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur held a meeting with Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir.

The move comes as PTI finally presented its demands to the coalition government in writing on Thursday, seeking separate probe into May 9 riots and November 26 deadly protests. The opposition party of former PM Imran Khan also warned that the negotiations would not continue if two separate commissions are not formed.

While speaking to reporters at the Adiala Jail courtroom, the PTI leader finally confirmed that he had indeed met with the . The PTI chairman went on to say that all matters and demands of the party were presented directly to COAS. “If talks have begun, it’s a welcoming gesture. All demands have been presented, Barrister Gohar said. He said that the talks took place in Peshawar during the army chief’s recent visit there. “Direct talks with the establishment are welcome,” he said. “There is a positive development from the other side.”

Talking about his participation in Monday’s talks between the and provincial politicians in Peshawar, Barrister Gohar said that any meetings he had were with PTI founder Imran Khan’s permission and instructions. He said he met Imran today and briefed him in detail about the Monday talks. “I never disclose the purpose for whatever thing I’m going until I have Khan sahib’s specific permission,” Gohar added. “Imran said the meeting was positive and better for the country’s stability and that there should be talks and solutions to issues should be found through political processes.”

The same was confirmed by Imran’s sister Aleema Khan while talking to the media outside Adiala Jail.

Earlier in the day, KP CM Gandapur also told reporters that he, along with Gohar, had met Gen Munir. Responding to a question about “backdoor negotiations”, the KP CM remarked, “There is no need for backdoor talks when everything is happening out in the open.

Questioned about the matter while talking to journalists, Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal said that if the meeting occurred then it must have been in accordance with the law. “Maybe the told the prime minister because when the meets [someone], he informs the prime minister,” Iqbal said.

However, a statement attributed to security sources issued on state broadcaster PTV News’s X account claimed to provide the “real story of the conversation” the two PTI leaders had.

“The conversation with Barrister Gohar and Ali Amin Gandapur in Peshawar took place in the context of security and counter-terrorism issues in KP. Barrister Gohar tried to discuss political issues. Barrister Gauhar was told to discuss political issues with politicians.

“The conversation was presented out of context. An attempt has been made to give political colour to the discussion on security issues, which is regrettable,” the statement said.

The PTI also demanded the release of all “political prisoners”, terming the Charter of Demands prerequisite to wider talks. The opposition party’s ‘Charter of Demands’ mentions that if the government fails to constitute two separate commissions on the violent events, the party will not continue the negotiations.

The third meeting between the PTI and the government took place at the Parliament House under National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq’s leadership, where the demands were presented. Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Omar Ayub Khan, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, former National Assembly speaker Asad Qaiser, party’s Secretary-General Salman Akram Raja, Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM) Chairman Allama Raja Nasir Abbas, and Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) chief Sahibzada Hamid Raza comprised the PTI negotiation team. Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, PM’s Adviser Rana Sanaullah, Senator Irfan Siddiqui, Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) leaders Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and Naveed Qamar, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) lawmaker Farooq Sattar and Balochistan Awami Party lawmaker Khalid Magsi represented the government in the talks.

PTI leader Omar Ayub Khan presented the demands to National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq, who is facilitating talks between the two sides, during the third meeting between the Imran Khan-founded party and the coalition government. The ‘Charter of Demands’ has been signed by PTI’s Omar Ayub, Asad Qaiser, Ali Amin Gandapur, Salman Akram Raja, as well as MWM Chief Allama Nasir Abbas, and SIC Chairman Hamid Raza.

The party has demanded that the government form two commissions — which will comprise the Chief Justice of Pakistan or three serving judges of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, mutually nominated by the PTI and the government within seven days. “The conduct of the proceedings of the two Commissions must be open to the general public as well as the media,” the party demanded in the document. It also called upon the federal government, as well as the governments of Punjab, Sindh and Balochistan to support, in accordance with the law, the grant of bail or orders suspending the conviction and sentence of all political prisoners. The party said that it would identify the political prisoners, who were arrested following the events of May 9 and November 24 to 27 or any other political event elsewhere. It also sought support for those who have been convicted and whose appeals or revisions are presently pending before a court of law. The PTI has overall outlined a total of 22 key demands before the government, specifically putting forward five demands concerning the formation of two inquiry commissions. The party presented nine demands in connection with the first inquiry commission, and seven demands related to the second commission. Among the demands are the release of political activists arrested nationwide and the suspension of their sentences.

As per the document, the first commission will be tasked to conduct an in-depth inquiry into the legality of the events that led to the arrest of Khan on May 9, 2023. The commission will also investigate the legality of the manner of the arrest and those responsible for the break-in into the premises of the Islamabad High Court — from where Khan was arrested — by the Rangers and the police. The events across the country after the arrest of Khan, in particular the circumstances in which groups of individuals were able to reach various high-security locations at which damage to property is said to have been caused, should also be investigated, the PTI said.

The PTI also demanded that CCTV recordings at each location where damage is said to have been caused by protesters should be probed and if CCTV footage is not available, the causes of this lack of availability should be determined. The manner in which those arrested in connection with the events of May 9 were apprehended and then kept in custody as well as the circumstances of their release should be inquired, the document said.

“Did the authorities violate the human rights of these individuals, including through torture? How were the lists of those to be arrested compiled and determined?” “It should also be inquired whether multiple FIRs were registered against the same individual with respect to May 9, 2023, and sequential arrests carried out in abuse of the process of the law,” the party demanded further. The PTI demanded an inquiry into instances of media censorship, restrictions on reporting related to the incident, and the harassment of journalists. “Examine the vires and legality of government’s imposition of internet shutdowns and its impact before, during and after the unrest and fix responsibility.”

The party sought the second commission be tasked to carry out an in-depth inquiry into the events of November 24 to 27, 2024 in Islamabad — the days when the party, led by KP CM Gandapur and Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi, marched to Islamabad. It sought an inquiry into the firing of live ammunition and other forms of physical assault on the protesters in Islamabad. “If so, who ordered the use of live ammunition and other violent actions against the protesters? To what extent was the use of force excessive? If so, who was responsible for the excessive use of force?” The number of people killed and the injured and of the persons who went missing after the November protest should be brought to light, the PTI demanded. The commission should also examine and ascertain the state of the CCTV recordings at the various hospitals and medical facilities in Islamabad with respect to the said period, the ‘Charter of Demands’ sought. Moreover, the party demanded a probe whether the records of hospitals and other medical facilities were tampered with, if so, under whose directions and command was this done? “Were the hospitals prevented from releasing information about the fatalities and the injuries?” “Examine and ascertain the state of the CCTV footage recorded at the various premises from China Chowk to D Chowk in the Blue Area, Islamabad.”

The party also demanded that it should be inquired what difficulties were faced by those seeking to register FIRs and initiate other legal action with respect to the events of November 24 to 27. The proposed commission should also review media censorship and restrictions on reporting related to the incident, including the harassment of journalists, the PTI demanded.

In the three-page document, the PTI mentioned that the party and its allies have travelled through “blood and gore” and their leader Khan and thousands of our supporters have faced “unjustified imprisonment”. The document mentioned that the party entered into negotiations with the “government installed in Islamabad” in order to take the fight for the people’s rights onwards. “The Charter of Demands is presented as a prerequisite to wider negotiations with respect to the restoration of the Constitution, the rule of law and respect for the people’s mandate, free and fair elections.”

In the previous two rounds, the first on December 27, 2024 and the second session on January 2, 2025, the party did not present its demands as they awaited Khan’s nod. However, after much ado, the PTI negotiators were allowed to meet the PTI founder — behind bars at Rawalpindi’s Adiala jail — to get instructions.

Following the meeting of the two sides, NA Speaker Ayyaz Sadiq told the media that the PTI requested another meeting between their leader and the committee. The speaker also noted that the negotiations are progressing in a positive direction. Senator Siddiqui, the spokesperson for the government committee, said the government committee would provide a written response to PTI’s demands within seven days. He further said that the PTI has demanded a meeting with their leader in Adiala Jail. He added that the next date for the negotiation committees’ session would be announced by the NA speaker.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister has formed a committee to review PTI’s demands. PM’s aide Rana Sanaullah said that the committee comprising all ruling party members will respond to the opposition party over demands.

Meanwhile, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs Rana Sanaulluah Khan on Thursday said that Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif had constituted a committee comprising with all allies to effectively respond to Pakistan Tekreek-e-Insaf (PTI)’s Charter of Demands (CoD).

Addressing a news conference flanked by Spokesperson for the government’s negotiation committee and Parliamentary leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) in Senate, the special assistant said that PTI had given Charter of Demands to the government and also released CoD on media before giving to us to propagate the issue.

He expressed the opinion that the government’s committee would definitely reply to the PTI’s CoD, saying that the PML-N government believed in negotiation process to resolve the matter with opposition in larger national interest. Initiating the dialogue was a democratic and Constitutional practice in the Parliamentary system, he added.

He said that today, the government and opposition committee held a meeting and expressed the hope that they would carry out their meetings in the upcoming days as well.

Rana Sanaullah said the government would present a concrete response which considered as final one, adding that PTI first two demands were not included in it. “The opposition has withdrawn from its previous basic demand of alleged election riggings,” he added.

He said PTI had presented second demand that all the cases against their workers and supporters were political in nature but they were failed in giving the name of any worker or the FIR number. He asked that why PTI had not furnished the list of its workers’ arrests, missing and deceased.

The Supreme Court had already acted on the issue of the arrest of May 9 and this was a closed case now, he said and adding that the government commission did not have the mandate to play any role in such cases which have been heard and decided in the court.

The SAPM said that all these cases against PTI’s workers were anti-terrorism and they were involved in attacking and mocking on national institutions including armed forces, adding that they defamed the country’s name internationally through their nefarious acts.

He said that PTI was habitual on leveling allegations and bogus propaganda by using social media to mislead their young supporters, adding that it had already done propaganda about their workers arrest and death but later failed to provide details.

He said that this political party was doing the politics on baseless issues for politicking to alive in politics rather than highlighting the genuine matter of the common man.

Rana Sanaullah emphasized that if as many people were missing as claimed by PTI than why not their families raising voice for them, adding that opposition had one point-agenda to tell lies, criticize the institutions and play politics on non-issues.

He said that PTI was trying to make propaganda through circulated Charter of Demand on media and reiterated that the government’s committee was ready to respond to their demands amicably.

Sanaullah said that PTI’s demands to constitute a judicial commission, he categorically stated that judicial commission could not be formed according to 2017 Act.

Replying to a question, he said that verdict in the 190 million pounds Al-Qadir Trust corruption case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and his wife Bushra Bibi had been delayed for the third time, adding that the verdict of the case will be announced on Jan 17.

‘Pack of accusations based on unfounded allegations’

Irfan Siddiqui, the spokesperson for the government’s negotiation committee, on Thursday compared the charter of demands presented by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to a charge sheet against the current government, calling it a “ pack of accusations” largely based on unfounded allegations.

Accompanied by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah, Siddiqui stated that the government negotiation committee, after consulting with its coalition partners, would issue a formal written response to PTI’s demands within seven working days.

The government believes that negotiations should proceed without the pressure of deadlines. However, to maintain a constructive dialogue, “we have agreed a response deadline for January 26 or 27,” said Siddiqui. The PTI’s reaction to the government’s response is yet to be seen, but Siddiqui stressed that the focus should remain on achieving tangible outcomes, rather than adhering strictly to timelines.

Siddiqui further clarified that the government committee, composed of representatives from seven parties, will consult with their respective leaderships before finalizing the response to PTI’s demands. He underscored that certain issues, particularly sub judice cases, cannot be discussed during the negotiations due to legal constraints. “As per the Constitution, cases under judicial consideration cannot be part of these discussions,” he explained.

One of the key points of contention is PTI’s demand for the formation of a commission to investigate the May 9 and November 27 incidents, Siddiqui stated that the government would consider the proposal carefully and evaluate all aspects before making a decision. PTI has proposed 15 terms of reference (TORs) for the creation of two commissions.

Siddiqui indicated that if a commission is formed, the government would also include its own conditions in the TORs.

In a bid to foster a positive atmosphere, Siddiqui indicated that the government does not view recent media statements from PTI as a hindrance, despite their contentious nature. He revealed that a meeting with PTI’s founder Chairman had been agreed upon and would take place in the coming days, in a conducive environment.

Responding to questions about PTI’s recent narrative, Siddiqui accused the opposition party of spreading falsehoods. He claimed PTI had failed to substantiate their claims regarding fatalities, injuries, and missing persons, particularly related to the Nov 26 incidents. “They have exaggerated the number of missing persons to the hundreds without providing any evidence or names. How can we trace people without any concrete information?” he asked.

Siddiqui also strongly rejected PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan’s statement about the politicization of the security-related meeting in Peshawar, which took place a few days ago.

He expressed disappointment over Gohar’s statement, arguing that the PTI leader had undermined his own negotiating team. “No direct talks are being held between PTI and other parties, except with the government’s negotiating team,” Siddiqui pointed out.