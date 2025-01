MUZAFFARGARH - A road accident claimed life of a loader rickshaw driver in the early hours of Thursday. The incident occurred when a speeding tractor-trolley collided with a rickshaw while overtaking, said rescue-1122. The victim Mohammad Sabir, 35, son of Ghulam Muhammad, resident of tehsil Jitoi succumbed to head injuries on the spot. Rescuers shifted the body to THQ Hospital, while Jitoi police registered a case and launched investigation.