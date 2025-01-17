Romina emphasizes urgent need for robust climate risk management strategies

ISLAMABAD - Coordinator to the Prime Minister for Climate Change, Romina Khurshid Alam emphasized the urgent need for robust climate risk management strategies at national, provincial, and district levels to enhance preparedness for natural disasters and reduce their economic, social, and environmental impacts.

She was speaking at the “Humanitarian Futures 2025” event organized by the International Rescue Committee (IRC) on Thursday.

Minister emphasized the vital necessity of protecting vulnerable communities and maintaining the sustainability of lives and livelihoods amid climate-related challenges. The event was attended by government officials, representatives of local and international humanitarian agencies, academics, climate scientists, and meteorological organizations.

She outlined the escalating severity of climate impacts that Pakistan is experiencing, citing vulnerabilities to extreme weather events such as devastating floods, heatwaves, droughts, desertification, and erratic rainfall patterns. “These challenges have led to significant economic, social, and environmental repercussions, disproportionately affecting vulnerable populations,” Ms. Romina stated. She added that despite Pakistan’s ongoing struggles with these severe conditions, the government is making every effort within its capacity to mitigate the impacts of climate change.”

“Following a similar catastrophe in 2010, Pakistan faced one of the worst flood disasters in its history in 2022 forcing displacement of millions of people, destroyed crops, and damaged critical infrastructure,” she said.

“These disasters have underscored the pressing need for flood resilience and disaster risk reduction measures to protect specially marginalized communities and critical infrastructure.” She also highlighted the significant initiatives launched at COP29 in Baku, Azerbaijan to combat climate change including the global shield, climate justice, climate-smart agriculture projects, renewable energy solutions, Pakistan’s green recovery plan, nature-based solutions, and various climate finance initiatives.

Ms. Romina highlighted Pakistan’s increasing dependence on glaciers and rivers for its water supply, emphasizing that the country is facing acute water shortages that exacerbate the challenges for agriculture, a crucial sector of the national economy. “Our agriculture is significantly threatened by water scarcity, and we need invest in long-term solutions to tackle these challenges,” she stated. She stressed the importance of advocating for climate finance requirements, calling for improved access to international climate funds. These funds could be utilized to support projects focused on enhancing resilience against climate change, including disaster preparedness and mitigation for environmental sustainability. “It is essential to enable access to climate financing to implement projects that strengthen our resilience to climate change impacts,” she remarked.

The International Rescue Committee (IRC) and Pakistan Humanitarian Forum (PHF) co-hosted the event supported by Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency (SIDA). A pivotal gathering aimed at addressing the country’s preparedness and response to the escalating impacts of climate change and associated humanitarian crises and developing way forward for future climate induced disasters.