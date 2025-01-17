Friday, January 17, 2025
Saeed Memon posted as Secretary SCPJMP

Our Staff Reporter
January 17, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI  -  Saeed Memon, Deputy Director Sindh Information Department presently posted as DIO Thatta, was transfered and posted as Deputy Director Directorate of Legal Sindh Information Department and also allowed to work as Secretary Sindh Commission for the Protection of Journalists and Other Media Practitioners (SCPJMP).

Saeed Memon will work as Secretary Sindh Commission of Protection for the Journalists and Other Media Practitioners, in addition to his own duties, according to a notification issued by the Secretary Information Sindh on Thursday.

