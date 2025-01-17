Saeed Memon posted as Secretary SCPJMP

KARACHI - Saeed Memon, Deputy Director Sindh Information Department presently posted as DIO Thatta, was transfered and posted as Deputy Director Directorate of Legal Sindh Information Department and also allowed to work as Secretary Sindh Commission for the Protection of Journalists and Other Media Practitioners (SCPJMP).

