SBP, HEC, Ghani Glass, SNGPL score wins in second round of President’s Trophy

LAHORE - SBP’s Mohammad Ismail picked figures of 5-92 in the second innings collecting nine wickets in the match to help his team inflict an innings and 106-run defeat over PTV at the SBP Sports Complex, Karachi on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, PTV had resumed their second innings from 52-0 with a 269-run deficit ahead of them. Apart from Shamyl Hussain (49), no other PTV batter offered resistance as they slipped to 137-5 and then 215 all out. Ismail was backed up by Niaz Khan and Test pacer Mohammad Abbas as they shared five wickets among them.

At the NBP Sports Complex, HEC completed a brilliant come from behind win over KRL as they clinched the game by 130 runs after conceding a 46-run first innings lead. HEC’s Mohammad Azab starred with 9-72 in the game to sink KRL. At the start of day three, HEC could only add 31 runs to their overnight total of 208-5 before they were dismissed for 239, setting a 194-run target for KRL.

Obaid Shahid top scored with 72 off 145 balls with the help of 8 fours. KRL’s Arshadullah matched his first innings figures of 5-31 with 5-65 in the second innings but in vain. HEC’s Azab (4-13), Waseem Akram Jnr (3-25) and Maaz Khurram (2-21) landed regular blows to bowl out KRL for 63 in 21.5 overs.

Ghani Glass romped to a 229-run victory over Eshaal Associates at Oval Academy Ground. Earlier in the day, Ghani Glass were dismissed for 242 in their second innings as Sharjeel Khan (53) and M Rameez Jnr (50) contributed with half-centuries. Eshaal Associates, chasing a target of 329, collapsed for a mere 99 in 24.5 overs with Ubaid Shah taking 4-44 in seven overs.

At the UBL Sports Complex, SNGPL made light work of the OGDCL as they won the game by 7 wickets. Beginning the day with overnight score of 91-5, OGDCL were dismissed for 178 in 60.4 overs, setting a target of 178 for SNGPL. Qasim Akram’s brisk unbeaten half-century (58*) and contributions from Abid Ali (49) and Saad Khan (47) helped SNGPL chase the target in 44.4 overs.