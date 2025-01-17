Security forces eliminate five terrorists including ring leader in Tirah Valley

Security forces successfully neutralized five terrorists, including their ring leader Abidullah Turab, during an intelligence-based operation in the Tirah Valley area of Khyber district, according to a statement by the ISPR.

The military’s media wing reported that troops effectively targeted the terrorists’ location during the operation. In addition to the five terrorists killed, one was apprehended.

Weapons and ammunition were also seized from the group, which had been actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against security forces and the killing of innocent civilians in the region.

The ISPR further stated that a sanitization operation is underway to eliminate any remaining threats in the area. Pakistan’s security forces remain resolute in their mission to eradicate terrorism from the country.