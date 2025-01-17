Friday, January 17, 2025
Security forces killed 22 terrorists in Tirah since Dec 14: ISPR

January 17, 2025
RAWALPINDI  - The Security Forces successfully neutralized 22 Khwarij terrorists, while 18 Khawrij have been injured so far during various Intelligence Based Operations (IBOs) conducted since 14 December 2024 in general area Tirah Khyber District.

“Of late, numerous terrorist incidents have occurred in general area Tirah, Khyber District against security forces as well as the innocent civilians, resulting in several casualties,” said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release.

In response to these heinous acts, security forces are conducting extensive Intelligence Based Operations (IBOs) in the area against the Khwarij.

“The IBOs will continue till peace in the area is restored and khawrij are eliminated, as the security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country,” it further said.

