Senate committee opposes changes to PPAF’s numerical structure

ISLAMABAD - The Senate Standing Committee on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety has unanimously opposed any changes to the existing numerical structure of the Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund (PPAF), recommending that the organization’s current structure remain unchanged.

The committee, chaired by Senator Sardar Muhammad Umer Gorgaij, recently visited the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) headquarters and received a comprehensive briefing on PPAF’s performance.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of PPAF, Nadir Gul Barech, informed the lawmakers that the Fund was established to address the nation’s multifaceted poverty challenges by engaging civil society and strengthening the micro-financing sector.

“Primarily, PPAF collaborates with civil society to provide basic community facilities such as health and education,” he said. Over the years, the Fund has extended its footprint to over 149 districts of Pakistan, provided interest-free loans to 3.2 million beneficiaries, and facilitated skill development for more than 1.161 million individuals, he added. “Additionally, PPAF has formed 150,000 community organizations and extended assistance to over 39,000 disabled persons,” he noted.

Senator Aon Abbas expressed concerns about rumors regarding PPAF being included in the government’s rightsizing list. He highlighted the importance of PPAF as one of the few organizations with minimal political interference, stressing that political intervention has historically led to the downfall of profit-making organizations in the country.

Senator Rubina Qaim Khani raised issues related to the blocking of BISP beneficiary cards and exploitation by third-party commission agents, who deprive impoverished individuals of their rightful stipends by withholding half the amount as withdrawal charges. She also inquired about the current number of BISP beneficiaries and urged greater transparency in disbursements.

A representative of BISP informed the committee that the program currently serves approximately 9.3 million families, with the number expected to reach 10 million families by the end of the financial year. He added that a recent survey indicated around 14 million families living below the poverty line, but financial constraints have made it difficult to include all eligible families in the program. The meeting was attended by Secretary of the Ministry of Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Navid Ahmed Shaikh, Managing Director of Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal Shaheen Khalid Butt, and other senior officials from relevant departments.