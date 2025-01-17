Friday, January 17, 2025
SHC judge orders lawyer’s arrest in property dispute case

OUR STAFF REPORT
January 17, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI  -  A heated argument broke out between a judge and a lawyer during the hearing of a property dispute case in the Sindh High Court.

Justice Iqbal Kalhoro ordered the arrest and imprisonment of the lawyer, along with the suspension of his license. According to sources, the incident occurred when the lawyer, Ehtishamullah Khan, engaged in a verbal altercation with Justice Kalhoro during court proceedings. Following the argument, the judge directed the police to arrest the lawyer and ordered his license to be suspended.

