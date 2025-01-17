Sindh to revolutionize Karachi's transit with 8,000 electric buses

The Sindh government has unveiled a transformative plan to introduce 8,000 electric buses into Karachi's public transit system, aiming to modernize transportation and reduce emissions.

The project, spanning three phases, begins with 500 buses in the first year, including 50 already operational. Phase two will add 1,500 buses, while the final phase will bring 4,000–6,000 buses over four years, along with charging stations, depots, and other infrastructure.

A solar plant with a 1GW capacity will be completed by the end of Phase 3 to support the fleet's sustainability. The initiative includes a rent-to-own pilot project for 50 buses, with financial backing of Rs1.65 billion annually for eight years. This eco-friendly plan aims to benefit millions in Karachi.