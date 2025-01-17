Singer Jawad Ahmad booked for attacking LESCO team

Renowned singer Jawad Ahmad has been accused of attacking a Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) team after his wife’s beauty parlor was allegedly caught stealing electricity.

According to an FIR filed by LESCO Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) Muhammad Asghar at the Johar Town police station, the incident occurred during a routine inspection. The LESCO team identified irregularities in the electricity meter installed at the beauty parlor owned by Jawad Ahmad’s wife.

During the inspection, the singer’s wife reportedly called Jawad Ahmad, who arrived at the scene with four accomplices in a black van. The FIR claims that Jawad Ahmad snatched the electricity meter from a LESCO staff member, Shahid Khan, and handed it to one of his colleagues, Adeel, who fled the scene with the meter.

The FIR further alleges that the tampering caused significant financial losses to the national exchequer and disrupted the LESCO team’s official duties. Several LESCO employees were injured during the altercation and were later taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Police have registered a case against Jawad Ahmad and his four accomplices. The investigation is ongoing.