Soldier martyred, 10 terrorists killed as aid convoy attacked in Kurram

KURRAM - One soldier was martyred while four others were injured when a convoy of vehicles carrying food and medical supplies to Parachinar was attacked at the Bagan area in Lower Kurram, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, on Thursday. “A convoy comprising 35 vehicles had left from Thall and was on its way to Parachinar when it came under fire,” confirmed Hangu Assistant Commissioner (AC) Saeed Mannan while talking to media here. In response, security forces gave a befitting response to the attackers, killing six terrorists and injuring 10 others, he added. He, however, said that the administration is working to bring the situation under control after the attack in Bagan. He said that the assailants targeted the convoy by resorting to heavy firing on cargo trucks carrying medicines, vegetables, fruits, and other food items to troubled Kurram district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. According to security officials, the terrorists fled from the scene after facing heavy losses due to the timely response of security forces and police. A search operation was also conducted in the affected region to wipe out any other terrorists, they said