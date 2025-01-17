South Asian countries resolve to advance regional cooperation in higher education

ISLAMABAD - The three-day conference on Higher Education in South Asia including the higher education representatives from South Asian countries including Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka concluded here in Islamabad on Thursday with a resolution to advance regional cooperation in the area of higher education and research.

The conference entitled “Promoting South Asia Regional Cooperation in Higher Education” (PSARCHE-2025) was organised by the Higher Education Commission in collaboration with the World Bank under the Higher Education Development in Pakistan (HEDP) project.

The conference brought together higher education leaders, subject matter experts, and policymakers to deliberate on ways to equip South Asian youth with 21st century skills to increase employability, particularly keeping in view the labor market trends; changes being brought about by digital world, ODL and Artificial Intelligence; and the significance of research, innovation and commercialization for economic development.

The conference concluded with a resolution to advance regional collaboration. “We, the participants of the Promoting South Asia Regional Cooperation in Higher Education (PSARCHE) Conference, resolve to advance regional collaboration by fostering knowledge sharing, academic mobility, and joint research initiatives across South Asia. Recognising the transformative potential of digital technologies, we commit to integrating innovations like AI, Cloud Computing and Advance Ed Tech Solutions to enhance teaching, learning, and governance in Higher Education. Emphasizing inclusivity, we pledge to empower women through leadership programs, strengthen faculty and management training, and ensure equitable access to quality education. Together, we aim to build a resilient, future-ready higher education ecosystem that drives socio-economic development, supports sustainability, and addresses the pressing challenges of the 21st century,” the resolution read.

In his concluding remarks, Chairman HEC Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed said, “I am the happiest person in the room to witness this amazing opportunity of collaboration among the South Asian countries that do not only share their border but also their problems. “I think the education diplomacy is the only way forward and I assure you that HEC Pakistan’s doors will always remain open for you.” He also emphasized on increasing cross-border research collaborations, as well as to take the idea of such conferences forward, and evolve it into a regular event.

Earlier, two plenary sessions on Promoting Higher Education for Research and Innovation Commercialisation and Opportunities for Collaboration within South Asia were held. The panels discussed improving the impact and applicability of research and focusing on finding solutions to the pressing issues the South Asia region is facing, as well as increasing educational collaboration across the region.

A question-and-answer session moderated by the Regional Higher Education Coordinator of WB Dr. Harsha Aturupane was also held.

The panelists included Chairman HEC Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed, Chairman of Bangaldesh’s University Grant Commission (UGC) Dr. SMA Faiz, Chairperson UGC of Nepal, Dr. Dev Raj Adikari, Chief Programme Officer of Bhutan Ms. Ugyen Tshomo, Chairman UGC of Sri Lanka, Dr. Kapila Seneviratne, and Minister of State for Higher Education of Maldives Mr. Ahmed Shafeeu.

The Q&A session deliberated on avenues of further collaboration, student exchanges, scholarships, as well as creating more opportunities to come together around a table on a regular basis.

The event ended with a recap of the conference by the Project Coordinator of HEDP Mr. Awais Ahmed, a vote of thanks by all the participants and an exchange of souvenirs, according to a press release.