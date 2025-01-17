Substandard cement producing factory sealed

KHAIRPUR - A cement manufacturing factory near Babarloo, Khairpur was sealed after Revenue Department officials conducted a raid and recovered a large quantity of bags containing substandard cement as well as the material used in its production. Assistant Commissioner (AC) Arsalan Haider told the media men that the cement was supplied to different cities in Sindh as well in other parts of the country. The AC said that the factory owner managed to flee from the spot, and the police were looking for him.