SUPARCO launches Pakistan's first indigenous EO-1 satellite

Pakistan’s Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) has successfully launched the country’s first fully indigenous Electro-Optical (EO-1) satellite, marking a significant milestone in the nation’s space exploration journey. The satellite was launched from China’s Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre on Friday, as reported by ARY News.

The launch ceremony, telecast live from SUPARCO’s complex in Karachi, allowed Pakistanis to witness the historic event in real-time. The EO-1 satellite is designed to monitor environmental changes, track natural disasters, and provide valuable data on crop health, soil moisture, and weather patterns, contributing to agricultural productivity.

In addition to its environmental applications, the satellite is expected to bolster Pakistan’s defense capabilities through real-time surveillance, enhancing national security.

Advancing Pakistan’s Space Ambitions

The EO-1 launch follows the successful deployment of Pakistan’s first multi-mission satellite, PAKSAT MM1, in May 2024. The PAKSAT-MM1, stationed 36,000 kilometers above Earth, was launched from China’s Xichang Satellite Launch Center. Equipped with cutting-edge communication technology, the satellite has a 15-year lifespan and is set to revolutionize Pakistan’s communication systems.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif hailed the achievement, stating, “The satellite will not only breathe new life into the communication system but will also provide the fastest internet facility. Improvement in the communication system will boost e-commerce, economic activities, and e-governance.”

With these advancements, Pakistan continues to assert its presence in space technology and exploration, opening new doors for scientific, economic, and defense capabilities.