Supreme Court hears appeal against civilian trials in military courts

The Supreme Court's seven-member constitutional bench, headed by Justice Amin-ud-Din Khan, continued hearing an intra-court appeal challenging the trial of civilians in military courts. The case has garnered significant attention as it addresses the legality and fairness of such trials.

The bench includes Justices Jamal Khan Mandokhel, Muhammad Ali Mazhar, Syed Hassan Azhar Rizvi, Musarrat Hilali, Naeem Akhtar Afghan, and Shahid Bilal Hassan. Defense ministry counsel Khawaja Haris is presenting arguments in favor of the military courts' jurisdiction.

Key Arguments

Khawaja Haris defended the Army Act and its rules, asserting that they provide a comprehensive framework for ensuring fair trials. However, Justice Jamal Mandokhel questioned the lawyer's stance on prior military trial decisions, highlighting differing judicial opinions by Justices Munib, Ayesha Malik, and Afridi.

Justice Ayesha Malik had previously criticized Section 2(1)(d)(1) of the Army Act, deeming it inconsistent with fair trial principles. Justice Afridi, while refraining from commenting on legal sections, emphasized adherence to larger bench rulings.

Khawaja Haris argued that the majority in the Supreme Court's 21st Amendment case upheld military court trials, referencing the FB Ali and Liaquat Hussain cases as precedents. He stated that no judge in the 21st Amendment case had called for a judicial review of the FB Ali decision.

Justice Jamal Mandokhel and Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar pressed Haris for clarity on the scope of judicial review concerning these cases.

Implications

The case addresses the balance between national security and the protection of fundamental rights, with potential implications for civilian trials in military courts. The Supreme Court's decision will likely set a precedent for interpreting the Army Act and its alignment with constitutional principles.

The hearing continues, with both sides presenting detailed arguments.