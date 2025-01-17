TDAP organises online meeting with stakeholders from mines and mineral sector

KARACHI - Engineering & Minerals Division of Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) Thursday organised an online meeting with the private and public sector stakeholders from the mines and mineral sector of Pakistan at TDAP HQ Karachi.

The meeting was attended by minerals exporters, mines owners, Quetta Chamber of Commerce & Industry, Lasbella Chamber of Commerce & Industry, All Pakistan Mines & Minerals Association and Marble & Granite Association of Pakistan as well as Balochistan and KPK Boards of Investment & Trade. The objective of the meeting was to promote the Health, Engineering and Mineral Show (HEMS) to be held from 17 to 19 April, 2025 at Lahore, and to attract investment in the mines and mineral sector of Pakistan through trade and investment promotion during the investment launch in the HEMS Pakistan-25.

The meeting was chaired by Azhar Ali Dahar, DG TDAP. He formally welcomed all the participants and invited them for participation in the upcoming HEMS, 2025. He further discussed an exclusive exhibition on the mineral sector in Balochistan and asked the participants for their feedback regarding the venue and dates of the event. Omer Bajwa, DD, TDAP, gave a comprehensive presentation highlighting different contours of the HEMS-Pakistan, 2025 and discussed in detail the proposed Minerals Investment Pavilion. He requested all the participants for their active participation and sharing details of potential buyers/investors of their products. He further requested them to share their investment proposals for onwards sharing with all Pakistan Trade Missions.

Bilal, CEO Mohmand Dada Minerals, appreciated TDAP for this initiative and assured that the sector will cooperate in identification of potential investors/buyers. Siddiqui from Quetta Chamber of Commerce and Industries apprised the participants regarding potential and issues of the minerals sector of Balochistan. Fateh Shah, Secretary General, All Pakistan Mines and Minerals Association, assured full support regarding participation of potential mine.