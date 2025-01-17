The Battle Continues

As the world celebrates the ceasefire in Gaza and anticipates an end to the immediate violence, it is crucial to recognise that this is merely the bare minimum. A ceasefire is the most basic step towards addressing the ongoing crisis; it is not a resolution, nor should it be hailed as a significant achievement.

The struggle remains far from over, and there are several critical fronts that demand attention. First and foremost, the focus must shift to delivering aid, medical supplies, and other essential resources to Gaza. The devastated region requires immediate support to rebuild, and this must be done despite any barriers or resistance to such efforts.

Secondly, the political fight against Zionism is far from concluded. Accountability for the atrocities committed during this conflict is essential. Those responsible for the genocide—be they soldiers, generals, or media outlets that perpetuated falsehoods—must face justice. The international community must act decisively to bring perpetrators to account, ensuring that crimes of this magnitude are neither forgotten nor repeated.

Thirdly, the broader political framework that enabled this genocide must be dismantled. Western exceptionalism, which has allowed international law to be selectively applied, and the unwavering support for Israel’s colonial project, must be confronted. Efforts should be made to expose and challenge the mechanisms that sustain this injustice. This includes reducing Western backing for Israel, amplifying the voices of politicians and activists who oppose its colonial policies, and marginalising those who are complicit through financial or political support.

This ceasefire is not an end, but a beginning. The road ahead is long, and the global community must remain resolute in its pursuit of justice, accountability, and peace.