The Curse of Unpaid Internships

Internships, while valuable, often contribute to inequality and exploitation, particularly in developing economies like Pakistan. Unpaid internships impose financial burdens on students, especially those from low-income backgrounds. Many struggle to afford transportation, meals, and living expenses, making such opportunities inaccessible to those without financial support.

Most internships in Pakistan are concentrated in metropolitan cities, leaving rural students at a disadvantage. With limited access to transportation and accommodation, these students face logistical and financial challenges that prevent them from pursuing internships, further perpetuating inequality in the job market.

Moreover, many unpaid internships lack proper structure, offering little in terms of skill development. Interns are often relegated to menial tasks such as data entry or running errands, with insufficient mentorship to prepare them for meaningful careers.

As a nation with a youth-dominated population, Pakistan must address these concerns for a better future. The culture of unpaid labour must be eradicated, especially since most unpaid interns are students. It is a humble plea to the government, businesses, and other stakeholders to compensate interns fairly for their contributions. Financial support could cover basic needs like transportation, food, and internet access, making internships more inclusive and impactful.

This issue can be tackled through a multifaceted approach: strengthening labour laws to ensure fair compensation, offering governmental subsidies, raising awareness about internship rights, and encouraging companies to provide paid opportunities. Decentralising internships and offering online options could also help students from smaller cities and rural areas.

Addressing this issue is crucial for empowering Pakistan’s youth and ensuring equal opportunities for all.

MUHAMMAD GUL ZAIB,

Okara.