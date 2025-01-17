TMA employees protest alleged corruption in Mardan

Mardan - Dozens of Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) employees staged a protest rally outside the Mardan press club on Thursday, condemning alleged corruption in the TMA office.

Led by TMA employee union general secretary Salman Hoti, WSSCM employee president Akhtar Munier, and others, the rally drew a large number of participants who chanted slogans against the provincial government and the TMO Mardan. Speakers at the rally alleged widespread corruption within TMA Mardan, claiming that the administration and engineering branches were involved in fake billing practices. They also criticized the provincial government for reducing TMA’s income sources and highlighted issues such as unpaid shop rents and missed signboard installments, which they said have left TMA unable to pay salaries and pensions.

The protesters demanded swift completion of pending inquiries at the provincial level and called for the Tehsil Council to establish an inquiry committee for a fair investigation into corruption allegations. They warned of a complete lockdown strike and demonstrations outside the homes of elected representatives starting February 3 if their demands are not met. The rally concluded peacefully as protesters dispersed after the speeches.