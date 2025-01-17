Traditional sufi music makes a comeback at marriage events: Report

ISLAMABAD - In recent years, Qawwali nights have become an essential part of marriage events in Pakistan where this trend has gained immense popularity, especially among the younger generation, who are eager to revive the traditional and poetry in their celebrations.

According to a report aired by private news channel, “Qawwali nights are no longer limited to shrines and Urs celebrations as they have become a staple in marriage events, with many couples opting for live Qawwali performances instead of traditional wedding bands.” The report further stated that this trend has not only helped to revive the traditional Qawwali music but also provided a platform for young Qawwals to showcase their talent.

Renowned Qawwal, Abu Muhammad Qawwal, expressed his delight over the rising trend, “It is heartening to see the younger generation taking an interest in traditional Qawwali music. It is not only a way to connect with our cultural heritage but also a means to spread the message of love and spirituality.” He expressed his pride in being part of a legacy that spans generations.

“Our family has been associated with Qawwali music for centuries. My forefathers were also Qawwals, and it is an honor to carry on this tradition,” he said.

However, Abu Muhammad Qawwal also expressed his disappointment with some modern Qawwals who lack proper training.

“Unfortunately, many Qawwals today have not undergone the rigorous training and apprenticeship that is required to master this art form. It is essential to preserve the authenticity and integrity of Qawwali music,” he added.

Abu Muhammad Qawwal emphasized the importance of traditional training and mentorship in keeping the Qawwali tradition alive. “As a Qawwal, it is not just about singing; it is about conveying the spiritual and emotional depth of the lyrics. Without proper training, one cannot do justice to this sacred art form.”

Another Qawwal, Muhammad Ali Qawwal, added, “Qawwali nights in marriage events have provided us with a new platform to perform and share our art with a wider audience.”

“We are grateful for this opportunity and hope to continue entertaining and inspiring people through our music,” he added.

The trend of Qawwali nights in marriage events is not limited to one specific city, it has spread to other cities across Pakistan, including Karachi, Islamabad and Faisalabad, said a citizen.

With its growing popularity, it is clear that Qawwali music is here to stay and will continue to play an integral role in Pakistani wedding celebrations, said another citizen.

“Qawwali music is a great way to connect with our cultural heritage. I am glad to see the younger generation taking an interest in it,” Ali Hassan, a musician, added.

“I am a huge fan of Qawwali music, it is amazing to see it being featured in marriage events,” said Fatima Ahmed, a young girl.