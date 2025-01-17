Treasury, Opposition criticise govt’s food policy

LAHORE - The Punjab Assembly session on Thursday witnessed both the opposition and treasury members criticizing the provincial government’s food policy, labeling it as vague and warning that it could lead to a food shortage in the province. Parliamentary Secretary for Food Malik Waheed faced severe criticism in the Assembly for appearing unprepared on food policy matters and for his inability to give satisfactory answers. The parliamentary secretary who was equally grilled by members of both the treasury and the opposition repeatedly emphasized introducing a new wheat policy but failed to provide clear details about it. Treasury member Zulfiqar Shah sternly criticized Malik Waheed who even seemed uncertain about the official wheat rate as he quoted inconsistent figures of Rs. 2,800 and Rs. 3,000 per maund. Opposition member Asad Abbas criticized the government for its inaction against substandard, harmful, and adulterated food. Another opposition member, Rai Murtaza Iqbal, emphasized the importance of food security, likening it to national defense. Treasury member Zakiya Shah Nawaz has appealed to the government to take notice of the wheat issue and warned that the entire country will face food shortages.

She urged the assembly and the government to increase wheat production and provide relief to farmers. She said the government should clarify its wheat procurement policy.

Another treasury member Zulfiqar Shah also expressed strong displeasure over the wheat policy. Also, Amjad Ali Javed of the PML-N highlighted the issue of the Gymkhana Club’s 117-acre land being leased for just Rs. 5,000 per month. He vowed to stage a unique protest if no action was taken. Amjad Ali Javed warned, “If no progress is made on the Gymkhana Club rent issue by the next session, I will protest by wearing a black armband on the assembly stairs instead of attending the session.” He remarked that the refusal of the Gymkhana Club management to respond to the Special Committee was an insult to the Punjab Assembly.

Meanwhile, Sami Ullah Khan lamented the helplessness of the special committee on the Gymkhana Club rent issue. He remarked, “The rent for one kanal is only 50 paisas per month. Politicians are often labeled as elites, but if anyone wants to see real elitism, they should examine the Gymkhana Club case. It is a prime example of who truly runs Lahore.”

He remarked, “Those elites who are running the Lahore Gymkhana Club should be ashamed. We feel embarrassed mentioning the 1,000-kanal area, but the elite seem to have no shame in hearing it.”

Sami Ullah Khan stated that the Punjab Assembly’s special committee had sought a response from the Secretary Law, SMBR, and Secretary Agriculture. The Agriculture Department, he said, didn’t even bother to respond to the matter of the Gymkhana Club. “The Board of Revenue sent five reminder messages to the Deputy Commissioner, yet no information was provided to the committee.”

Samiullah also told the House that he called the deputy commissioner and asked about the letters from the Board of Revenue and requested a response. He asked for two to three days. “Later, I received a call from the ADC-R, saying he would send the report by evening. That conversation happened on January 7, and it has been seven days, but that ‘evening’ has not yet arrived,”he explained.

Speaker Malik Mohmmad Ahmad Khan expressed his annoyance over the inordinate delay from the government to submit a reply on the matter. “The Privileges Act of the Punjab Assembly, 1972, grants Sami Ullah Khan’s committee the authority to request any record,”, he ruled.

He added, “According to Article 66 of the Constitution, any person or institution is obligated to present any record before a parliamentary committee. Failure to do so constitutes a violation of the Constitution of Pakistan.”

“I will ensure that the Gymkhana Club’s records are presented before this committee and the assembly by tomorrow, Friday,” the speaker stressed.

Earlier, the session started with a delay of 2 hours and 47 minutes. Opposition members lodged strong protest over the constant delays in the start of the sessions. In response, Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan ordered that the session on Friday will begin on time irrespective of how many members were present in the House