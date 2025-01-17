Friday, January 17, 2025
Two security personnel among five dead in Kurram convoy attack

Web Desk
10:44 AM | January 17, 2025
The death toll from Thursday's terrorist attack on an aid convoy in Kurram has risen to two security personnel, officials confirmed on Friday. The attack also claimed the lives of three drivers, left five others missing, and injured five security personnel.

According to police, the convoy, carrying essential supplies to the crisis-hit region, was ambushed, with trucks looted and set ablaze. Retaliatory action by security forces killed six assailants.

Kurram Additional Deputy Commissioner Shaukat Ali reported that three vehicles were damaged during the attack. The convoy, comprising 35 goods-laden trucks, was escorted by police, Frontier Corps (FC), and other security forces. Following the incident, the convoy was halted and sent back for safety.

This marks a major setback to the peace agreement that had recently enabled aid delivery to the region, which had been under tribal violence, claiming over 130 lives and causing a 100-day route closure.

Residents expressed dissatisfaction with the aid provided, citing its inadequacy. Meanwhile, helicopter services for patient transfers in Kurram have been suspended for 10 days, further aggravating the crisis.

