Ukraine, UK sign '100 Year Partnership' agreement as British premier arrives in Kyiv

Ukraine and the UK signed a "100 Year Partnership" agreement Thursday to deepen defense cooperation and address long-term threats and challenges to maritime security after British Prime Minister Keir Starmer arrived in Kyiv on his first visit since taking office last year.

“Today is a truly historic day. Relations between Ukraine and the United Kingdom are closer than ever. We have reached a new level — this is more than a strategic partnership. We have signed a 100-year partnership agreement," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said at a news conference with Starmer.

Expressing that Kyiv and London agreed on a deal to provide the Ukrainian capital with $3.6 billion in annual military assistance for "as long as it is needed." Zelenskyy said they prepared a decision on the provision of another $3 billion from revenue obtained from frozen Russian assets.

Zelenskyy said that during the past year, the Russia-Ukraine war cost Kyiv about $100 billion -- $40 billion of which it contributed from its budget, while $35 billion and $25 billion were provided by the US and Europe, respectively.

"This is approximately the contribution of each of us. Therefore, we see the strength in this union and show what contribution Ukraine makes. Of course, these are people, but you also see the percentage in terms of money," he said.

The Ukrainian president re-affirmed his "peace through strength" position with regards to ending the conflict, expressing that Kyiv will not reduce the size of its military.

Also commenting on the provision of security guarantees for Kyiv, Zelenskyy said the deployment of a peacekeeping contingent in Ukraine can only be part of the guarantees.

"We do not consider security guarantees for Ukraine without the United States, so it is too early to talk about the details. We have not yet had a substantive conversation about security guarantees with the new US administration.

"This is all ahead. Only following these negotiations will we understand the security structure we want for Ukraine,” he added.

Starmer said: "We are with you not just today or tomorrow, for this year or the next, but for 100 years long after this terrible war is over and Ukraine is free and thriving once again."

The agreement was signed during Starmer's unannounced visit to Kyiv.

The agreement, published by Ukraine's Presidential Office, will deepen defense cooperation between the two countries while addressing long-term threats and challenges to maritime security.

It will strengthen cooperation in areas such as economics and trade, energy, climate change, and clean energy transitions.